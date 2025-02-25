Kayla Becker Says People Will Find Out What’s Next For Her When She Finds That Out

Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton, concluded her tenure as an interviewer and host with WWE after the June 28th, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Since then, she has been pursuing other projects.

In a recent appearance on After We Wrap (per Fightful), she was asked about her future plans.

“I don’t know. People keep asking me what’s next, and we’re all gonna find that out together. I shot a movie, I was filming the movie in New Jersey, the movie’s called ‘Stranglehold.’ I’ve been kind of dabbling in the acting world. I’m a big horror fan, so I feel like that’s kind of the route. I want to do horror, thriller, comedy-type stuff. So paying some attention to that. I’m a host by nature, ten years, so also looking at other hosting opportunities. I’m writing my memoir, I’m about halfway through that and want to release that in the next year. Started a horror YouTube show called ‘Killing Time with Kayla’. Just having fun. I’m throwing spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks and what makes the most sense for this next phase of my life. I’m gonna wake up soon and I’m gonna be in my 40s. I’d like to be waking up in my 40s doing exactly what I want to do. Y’all will find out what I’m doing next probably the same time that I do,” Becker said.