Kayla Braxton Responds to Comments About Wearing ‘Extra Makeup’ on SmackDown
April 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Kayla Braxton wrote a tweet yesterday during Friday Night SmackDown responding to fan remarks that she was wearing “extra makeup” last night. Braxton noted her mixed race and that she was recently in Hawaii for five days, which darkened her complexion.
She wrote in her tweet, “Guys. I’m half black and was in Hawaii the last 5 days, hence the tan. It’s not extra makeup. I tan super dark super quickly. You guys are silly.” You can view her message below.
Guys. I’m half black and was in Hawaii the last 5 days, hence the tan. It’s not extra makeup. I tan super dark super quickly. You guys are silly.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 24, 2021
