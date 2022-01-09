Kayla Sparks Miniseries Against The Ropes Now Streaming on The Roku Channel

– The new wrestling-themed docu-miniseries, Against The Ropes, is streaming now on The Roku Channel. The show is an eight-episode miniseries documenting the journey of Kayla Sparks as she seeks to become a pro wrestler. Sparks competed on AEW Dark: Elevation last year at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Against The Ropes will be available exclusively on Roku for a limited time. It’s due to stream later on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu as well. More details are available at the show’s website

