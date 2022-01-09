wrestling / News
Kayla Sparks Miniseries Against The Ropes Now Streaming on The Roku Channel
– The new wrestling-themed docu-miniseries, Against The Ropes, is streaming now on The Roku Channel. The show is an eight-episode miniseries documenting the journey of Kayla Sparks as she seeks to become a pro wrestler. Sparks competed on AEW Dark: Elevation last year at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Against The Ropes will be available exclusively on Roku for a limited time. It’s due to stream later on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu as well. More details are available at the show’s website
🚨 📢 ATTN FRIENDS! 👋🥰
The ATR series is now 🔴 LIVE on all @Roku powered devices and TVs! Grab your 🍿 and binge watch and enjoy the show! Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts!!
🌈 🎬 🖥 📱 pic.twitter.com/sEQgODgh4o
— Against the Ropes: The Series (@ATR_TheTVSeries) January 8, 2022
@ATR_TheTVSeries will exclusively be available on @Roku for a limited time. The series will be picked up by @PrimeVideo and @hulu coming soon!
— Against the Ropes: The Series (@ATR_TheTVSeries) January 7, 2022
