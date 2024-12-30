Frankie Kazarian Criticizes The Booking Of SCU Faction In AEW

Frankie Kazarian was a guest on the Battleground Podcast (per Wrestling Inc), where he opened up about the run of SCU in AEW.

Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Scorpio Sky were part of the faction that had a run in AEW from 2019-2021.

“Honestly, SCU was never used on the early AEW television to our full potential, and what I mean is what brought is to the dance, the stuff we were doing on BTE and the stuff like our microphone stuff, and just us as a unit, that was never featured the way it could have, and should have been in my opinion. In the early days, SCU got really, really hot in the last year of Ring of Honor, the last year we were there in Ring of Honor, 2018 in particular, and our faction was right up there with The Elite in terms of popularity and rivaling those guys. For whatever reason, we were never presented as that version of SCU.”