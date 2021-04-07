Kazuchika Okada Carries Olympic Torch Through Hometown (Video)

Kazuchika Okada got in on the Olympic action today, carrying the event’s iconic torch through his hometown. The NJPW star posted video of himself carrying the Olympic torch through Anjo, Japan on Tuesday. You can check it out below.

The Summer Olympics were originally scheduled for last summer but were postponed due to the pandemic, and are now set for July 23rd through August 8th of this year. Okada is scheduled to receive an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Will Ospreay at Wrestle Grand Slam on May 29th.