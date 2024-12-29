wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Wins Continental Classic At AEW Worlds End, Kenny Omega Returns

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada AEW Worlds End Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada won a barn burner of a match against Will Ospreay to win the AEW Continental Classic at Worlds End before Kenny Omega returned. Okada defeated Ospreay in the finals of the tournament to repeat as the winner, retaining his Continental Championship in the process on Saturday’s PPV. A series of reversals closed the match, which ended with a Rainmaker to get the pin.

Okada has held the Championship for 284 days, having won the title from Eddie Kingston on the March 20th episode of Dynamite. After the match, Christopher Daniels came out and said he was no longer an EVP and could not present Okada with the title, which led to Omega coming to the ring and presenting Okada with the belt.

Highlights from the match are below:

