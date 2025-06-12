wrestling

Kazuchika Okada Joins Don Callis As AEW Reveals Unified Title At Summer Blockbuster

The AEW Unified Championship was revealed at Summer Blockbuster in a segment that saw Kazuchika Okada join up with Don Callis. Wednesday’s show saw Okada and Kenny Omega meet in the ring for a segment as they prepare to do battle at AEW All In: Texas.

During the segment, Tony Schiavone unveiled the new title and the two signed their contracts, before Omega offered a handshake. Okada accepted before Don Callis came out and argued that Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita should be in the match. Callis was confronted by Omega, who was then attacked from behind by Okada.

Callis and Okada beat Omega down and beat him in the torso with a security baton until officials came out and put Omega on a stretcher. OKada then hit an elbow drop from the apron onto Omega and the stretcher and Omega spat up blood as he was taken away.

