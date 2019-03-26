Kazuchika Okada Says NJPW/G1 Supercard Is His Chance to Show What New Japan Can Do

– During NJPW’s press conference G1 Supercard, Kazuchika Okada discussed the importance of the event for NJPW and ROH, plus more. You can see the video below along with some highlights:

On winning the New Japan Cup: “After the finale of the New Japan Cup, I headed home. I had hoped to sleep like a baby, but I couldn’t stay asleep for long. Even though the New Japan Cup was all wrapped up, for me, the fight doesn’t stop. I can’t relax until I finish this in Madison Square Garden. Now that the IWGP title match is official, I’ll start peparing myself for that match. I will take that title, decisively.”

On being in the main event at Madison Square Garden: “Of course, the ROH matches will be as exciting as our own. I believe that the ROH wrestlers will be motivated to show that they are the best. So I see this as a bit of competition with ROH, too. But most importantly, I want to show off what’s so special about New Japan.”

On what he hopes to show the world about New Japan: “To put it simply, just New Japan’s fighting style. I want to express that. Really, I want the people of Madison Square Garden to say, ‘Wow! I’m glad I’m watching New Japan!’ I want them to feel that our show was the best of the whole week. That’s my main motivation for going over there to fight.”

On representing Japan at G1 Supercard: “We are New Japan Pro-Wrestling. We have to show what the Japanese can do. Lately, our foreign shows featured a majority of foreign wrestlers. So I think it’s important for a Japanese wrestler to stand in that spot. And as the current face of Japanese pro wrestling, I have to be the one standing there.”

