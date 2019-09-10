wrestling / News

Various News: Kazushi Sakuraba Returning to the Ring for NOAH, Video of Teddy Long Making Superstars Face The Undertaker

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Kazushi Sakuraba will work the upcoming September 16 N-1 Victory Championship Final event for the promotion in Osaka, Japan. Sakuraba will team with Hajime Ohara and NOSAWA Rongai to face Yoshinari Ogawa, Kotaro Suzuki, and Chris Ridgeway for the event. This will be Sakuraba’s first wrestling match since Tokyo Gurentai Tokyo Carnival 2017.

– WWE released a video showcasing Hall of Famer Teddy Long announced Superstars to face The Undertaker.

