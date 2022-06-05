KC Navarro Added To MLW Battle Riot IV

KC Navarro is the latest name to be added to MLW’s Battle Riot IV taking place later this month. MLW announced on Sunday that Navarro has joined the 40-man match that takes place as part of the June 23rd event.

Major League Wrestling today announced KC Navarro as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Fresh off of the biggest win of his career against nZo, the Miami native promises this will be a “blessed Riot” when he struts to the ring.

Making his MLW debut in last year’s Riot, expect KC Navarro to use his speed, cutting edge arsenal and some high risk tactics to outfight, outsmart and outlast his adversaries in the Riot.

Will this be a blessed night for the electric Miami native?

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Richard Holliday

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

The debut of Scarlett Bordeaux

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

