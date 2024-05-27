KC Navarro Comments On Wrestling For TNA Under Siege At The Last Minute

KC Navarro recently wrestled for TNA Wrestling at Under Siege, as he was a last minute replacement for Rich Swann. The lineup for the show had been changed due to an injury to Alex Hammerstone, who was set to face Jake Something. Swann was put against Something in his place, with Navarro taking Swann’s place against Laredo Kid. In an interview with Fightful), Navarro spoke about his last minute appearance on the show.

He said: “Oh man, it was great. I mean, originally, you know, I wasn’t even supposed to be a part of that man. I wasn’t going to go. I wrestled Ali. Ali kind of was like, oh, maybe you should come. I was like, oh, maybe, you know, I wrestle like a lot that weekend too. Like I have like a show that following Saturday and the Sunday as well. So I was like, oh, you know, maybe, you know, I’m tired. Cause I’ve been on the go since the last week of February. So like my body, you know, it’s catching up. I’m feeling it. I wanted to be, I want to be a hundred percent for Super Strong Style. You know, I knew it was the pay-per-view that day. So I was like, ah, you know, most of the time it’s pay-per-view. There’s a high chance you’re not doing anything. You know what I mean? Unless you’re doing like a backstage thing. But I know it kind of at this point, it’s kind of hard to make me do a backstage thing with my hair. We showed up late. We showed up late, you know, because we were just going to watch and see everybody. We left to get food for two hours. I walked back in and they’re telling me, get your stuff. You’re wrestling Laredo in the main event of the countdown. I’m like, I just ain’t doing it. I wish somebody told me. But, like, that’s that, like, hey, man, something told me to bring my gear anyway. You should always bring your gear. And I just brought it just because. I mean, I would have never expected wrestling on the pay-per-view that day. Never, never, never. But I had to be ready. The doors are opening in an hour. You know, card’s subject to change. They said it on commentary. You never know. I was there. I was ready. Put my stuff on. Let’s go. I’m fighting for a title. I’ll add another one. Let’s go. I’ll take it.”