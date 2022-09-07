Keiji Mutoh Retirement Match Announced for February 2023 at the Tokyo Dome

– As previously reported, Japanese pro wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (aka The Great Muta) was soon to embark on a retirement tour that would see the end of his illustrious in-ring career in spring 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the final match of Mutoh will take place in February 2023. The event, Keiji Mutoh Grand Final Pro-Wrestling ‘Last’ Love Hold Out will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. You can view the announcement below.

As noted, Mutoh will also wrestle his final match as The Great Muta at the Yokohama Arena on January 22, 2023 for the Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye” show.