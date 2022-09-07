wrestling / News
Keiji Mutoh Retirement Match Announced for February 2023 at the Tokyo Dome
– As previously reported, Japanese pro wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (aka The Great Muta) was soon to embark on a retirement tour that would see the end of his illustrious in-ring career in spring 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the final match of Mutoh will take place in February 2023. The event, Keiji Mutoh Grand Final Pro-Wrestling ‘Last’ Love Hold Out will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. You can view the announcement below.
As noted, Mutoh will also wrestle his final match as The Great Muta at the Yokohama Arena on January 22, 2023 for the Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye” show.
／
👑"武藤敬司引退大会"は【 東京ドーム 】に決定‼‼‼‼‼
＼
天才のフィナーレは、ここしかない。
「KEIJI MUTO GRAND FINAL PRO-WRESTLING “LAST” LOVE～HOLD OUT～」
📅2023年2月21日(火) 17:00開始/15:00開場
🏟東京ドーム
▼詳細はこちら！https://t.co/gZqRu1A9hP#MutoFinal #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/AQC8CwRYlx
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) September 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Situation, Whether CM Punk Was Unprofessional
- New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega