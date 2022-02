Keith Lee and Mia Yim Got Married Today

Former WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married earlier today, as Tegan Nox posted photos to her Instagram Story. The photos made their way onto Twitter shortly after. Lee and Yim were both released from the WWE in November and are now free agents.

awwww πŸ₯ΊπŸ₯° Big congrats to Mia Yim & Keith Lee #yimitless pic.twitter.com/mGYfTQYaE5 — π•ƒπ•šπ•Ÿπ••π•€π•–π•ͺ {#π™Άπš˜πŸΈπš‚πš•πšŽπšŽπš™π™²πš•πšžπš‹} (@BCis4Life) February 5, 2022

These two mean so so much to me personally I can’t even tell you. What an honor it is to be near and celebrate the marriage of @MiaYim and @RealKeithLee and also see my good friend @gailkimITSME ! pic.twitter.com/lvMCOogpPE — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) February 5, 2022