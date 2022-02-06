wrestling / News

Keith Lee and Mia Yim Got Married Today

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Keith Lee WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

Former WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married earlier today, as Tegan Nox posted photos to her Instagram Story. The photos made their way onto Twitter shortly after. Lee and Yim were both released from the WWE in November and are now free agents.

