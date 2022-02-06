Keith Lee and Mia Yim Got Married Today

Former WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married earlier today, as Tegan Nox posted photos to her Instagram Story. The photos made their way onto Twitter shortly after. Lee and Yim were both released from the WWE in November and are now free agents.

awwww 🥺🥰 Big congrats to Mia Yim & Keith Lee #yimitless pic.twitter.com/mGYfTQYaE5 — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) February 5, 2022

These two mean so so much to me personally I can’t even tell you. What an honor it is to be near and celebrate the marriage of @MiaYim and @RealKeithLee and also see my good friend @gailkimITSME ! pic.twitter.com/lvMCOogpPE — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) February 5, 2022