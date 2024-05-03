wrestling / News
Ric Flair Criticizes Death of WCW Docuseries, Says He’s Not Interviewed
Ric Flair is not happy with the upcoming Death of WCW docuseries, taking to social media to express his issues with it. As reported, VICE TV is working with The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company for the series, which will premiere on June 4th and is currently titled Who Killed WCW?.
Flair posted to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the series, noting that he was not interviewed for it. He wrote:
“As Usual More Bulls**t, No Interview With Ric Flair Who Was WCW, And Who Made Everyone There For 20 Years. Run By The The Same People Who Killed The Company. How Embarrassing!! A Documentary About WCW Without Me! And According To @EBischoff On @83Weeks, I Was The Greatest WCW Wrestler, And I Made Everyone In The Company As There Wouldn’t Be Anyone Without Me. Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! For You Haters, Please Go To 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff If You Have A Problem!”
As Usual More Bullshit, No Interview With Ric Flair Who Was WCW, And Who Made Everyone There For 20 Years. Run By The The Same People Who Killed The Company. How Embarrassing!! A Documentary About WCW Without Me! And According To @EBischoff On @83Weeks, I Was The Greatest WCW… pic.twitter.com/qBHDnZCFM4
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair’s Importance To WCW, Randy Savage’s Impact
- Hulk Hogan Says He Got A Voice Message From Roddy Piper Two Days After His Death
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Pulling A Gun On Him Over a Snake
- Kurt Angle Praises Chad Gable, Explains Why He Hasn’t Been Brought In To Manage Alpha Academy