Ric Flair Criticizes Death of WCW Docuseries, Says He’s Not Interviewed

Ric Flair is not happy with the upcoming Death of WCW docuseries, taking to social media to express his issues with it. As reported, VICE TV is working with The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company for the series, which will premiere on June 4th and is currently titled Who Killed WCW?.

Flair posted to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the series, noting that he was not interviewed for it. He wrote:

“As Usual More Bulls**t, No Interview With Ric Flair Who Was WCW, And Who Made Everyone There For 20 Years. Run By The The Same People Who Killed The Company. How Embarrassing!! A Documentary About WCW Without Me! And According To @EBischoff On @83Weeks, I Was The Greatest WCW Wrestler, And I Made Everyone In The Company As There Wouldn’t Be Anyone Without Me. Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! For You Haters, Please Go To 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff If You Have A Problem!”