– As previously reported, The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company is creating a docuseries about the fall of WCW for VICE TV. Deadline has more details on the upcoming project, which is currently titled Who Killed WCW? Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and the founders of Seven Bucks Productions are executive producing the show.

The upcoming docuseries is set to explore the complex factors that led to the downfall of WCW. It’s scheduled to premiere on June 4. The show is set to feature exclusive, in-depth interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insides, and it will also feature details on never-before-seen personal stories and struggles of those who lived through the rise and fall of WCW.

Johnson and Seven Bucks previously produced the Tales From the Territories docuseries for VICE. He’s executive producing the show alongside Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, VICE TV’s Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney, and Jason Eisener. Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor are executive producing the show for VICE Studios. VICE Studios Canada is producing the show in association with Bell Media’s Crave. Speaking on the upcoming docuseries, Johnson told Deadline:

“The iconic rise and fall of WCW is one of professional wrestling’s most captivating stories – full of big dreams, massive successes, painful failures, and the harsh realities of the pro wrestling business. With wrestling viewership and fan engagement at an ultimate high, there has never been a more perfect time to tell top-quality wrestling stories, and there’s no better one to start with than a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at this epic saga, known as The Rise and Fall of WCW and personally, the rise of WCW, not the fall, inspired me greatly early in my career where I would eventually become, the Final Boss.”

Garcia added, “Diving into the saga of WCW is not just another project for us; it is an opportunity to highlight our talents as documentary storytellers in a world where we have historical credibility and knowledge: professional wrestling. This project allows us to build a bridge between the passionate global wrestling audience and those curious about an often-misunderstood industry, strengthened by our partnership with a dedicated storyteller in Vice TV.”

VICE TV Interim President Peter Gaffney stated on the project, “Vice TV has always been at the forefront of telling stories from which others shy away. We’re lucky to join forces again with Dwayne, Dany of the Seven Bucks team. We have unparalleled access to one of the great stories of modern professional wrestling, and we can’t wait for our audience to see it come to life.”

The official trailer for the docuseries was also released by VICE TV, which you can view below: