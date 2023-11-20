The Rock’s Production Company Working With Vice On Death of WCW Docuseries

The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company is at work on a docuseries detailing the downfall of WCW. Deadline noted in a report of Seven Bucks hiring a new Head of Television and a new VP of Film Development & Production that the shingle is teaming with Vice on a docuseries chronicling the “demise of World Championship Wrestling.”

Seven Bucks worked with Vice on Tale of the Territories, which aired on the network last year. The new report describes the new series as “a docuseries investigating the mysterious demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), once the biggest wrestling company in America.” It’s one of a number of projects Seven Bucks has in the works and there’s no word on when the series might begin production.