Keith Lee, Babatunde Join Netflix & WWE’s The Main Event In Key Roles

– NXT stars Babatunde and Keith Lee have joined up with WWE and Netflix’s new film The Main Event. PWInsider reports that Babatunde will play the lead villain, while Lee will have a large and “tremendously important” role in the movie. The site notes a source who says they wouldn’t be shocked if Lee got a big push around the film’s release.

Heavy Machinery’s Otis will also be featured in the film, which is shooting in Vancouver right now. Several independent wrestlers are working on the film and Ace Steele may be producing matches for the movie, which centers on a ten-year old boy who is bullied but dreams of growing up to become a WWE professional wrestler. However, he gets to live his dream earlier when he discovers a magical Luchador mask and naturally, becomes involved with WWE NXT.