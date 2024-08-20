Kelani Jordan Details Her Goals In WWE Moving Forward, Wants To Get More Title Defenses In

Kelani Jordan recently weighed in on her goals in WWE moving forward, both immediate and further down the road. Jordan is the current and inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion, and she was asked about what her goals are moving forward in the company during an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic.

“Continue creating prestige for the title, get some more title defenses against the best of the best,” Jordan began (per Fightful). “But then obviously moving forward, one day get the NXT Women’s Championship, and then of course go to main roster, make a name for myself there, and continuing to put smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Jordan doesn’t yet have her next title defense set.