Kelly Kelly Is Impressed by Jade Cargill’s Work in WWE

– During a recent interview with Threads with McKenzie Mitchell, former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (aka Barbie Blank), discussed interest in a potential match with WWE Superstar and reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“That would be really cool. … I have just started watching Jade, and I didn’t really in AEW. But now that she’s in WWE, I’m now looking at her looks, and I’m like, ‘If I was still wrestling, that’s what I’d be doing.’ I just feel like her gear is just like very reminiscent of the sparkles and like the glass, it’s just cool.”

At last Saturday’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, Jade Cargill and tag team partner Bianca Belair defended their titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.