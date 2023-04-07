Ken Anderson Recalls Jim Cornette Getting Fired From OVW

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Wrestling Inc), Ken Anderson spoke about his time in OVW and remembered Jim Cornette getting fired as booker. That led to a meeting with Paul Heyman, which Anderson says was the best thing that could have happened to his own career. Here are highlights:

On if OVW under Cornette had any plans for him: “Nothing, nothing at all. I was just trying to do the best I could to survive. I’ve said this before and I don’t mean it in a negative way at all. He didn’t know what to do with me. I felt as though every week when I did get a match, it would just be kind of like he had a hat full of babyface names and a hat full of heel names. And he would just like, take one name out and, ‘Here you go, go out there. You’ve got six minutes.”

On how dying his hair and cutting a promo helped: “I came the next day and Cornette was pissed. And then he gave me an opportunity to cut a promo, and I just like, ‘I’m gonna swing for the fences on this one.’ I went crazy, and I came back through the curtain, I remember like, ‘Where the f*** has that guy been?'”

On Cornette getting fired: “I say this half-joking, but one of the best things that’s ever happened to me in my career was Jim Cornette slapping Santino Marella around in the back. Because he got released, and the next day Paul Heyman came in. And Paul pulled me aside right away and he said, ‘I’m going to do so much stuff with you.’ He goes, ‘I’ve been a fan of yours since we met, and I’m going to do so much stuff with you on TV that they’re going to have to notice you.'”