Ken Shamrock Explains Why He Didn’t Watch Vince McMahon’s Netflix Series

The Netflix docuseries ‘Mr. McMahon,’ which premiered on September 25th, 2024, has ignited significant controversy within the wrestling community. This comes amidst ongoing scrutiny of Vince McMahon, particularly following Janel Grant’s lawsuit in January 2024, alleging abuse and trafficking.

Reacting to the series, Ken Shamrock, in an interview with Makthavare.se, suggested it had an agenda.

“I’ve been a part of supporting documentaries, and I’ve been a part of ones that were agenda [driven] and you were collateral. It’s hard to say which it is, because it’s not real. It’s produced, it’s cut up. They put in certain things to make it more exciting or friendly or abusive or destructive. If there’s any way that they want to spin this they can, and we don’t know which one it is. Only Vince knows, and his family knows whether that was true or not. We don’t. That’s why it is frustrating for me when people see something and all of a sudden they say, ‘Well that guy is an absolute jackass,’ and you don’t know if that is even true. Since when do you believe everything that someone tells you? Especially when it’s agenda-driven. No. I didn’t watch it, I don’t usually get into that because I don’t want to be persuaded by what I’m watching, because I know for a fact that it could be wrong. Or it could be, it could be true. There’s no reason why I want to watch it, unless it’s going to be something positive for me,” Shamrock said.