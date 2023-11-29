– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, wrestler Kenny King spoke on appearing on the second season of the WWE reality show, Tough Enough, and making it to the final four participants. According to King, the title of the show lived up to its name. He said the following on the experience (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It wasn’t a cliche… The business was a different place; the world was a different place back in those days. It really was to see if you were tough enough. Like, if you were mentally tough enough, if you were physically tough enough… If you were interesting enough to get chosen out of all those people, then we [WWE] strap 25 pounds — it was actually 15% of your body weight, depends on how much you weighed — that was how much was in these book bags. Then you’re going to run straight up a freaking mountain in Las Vegas, and we’re going to yell at you.”