Kenny King Reportedly Granted Impact Release

Kenny King has reportedly finished up with Impact Wrestling and has been granted his release from the company. Fightful Select reports that King asked for his release this week and it was granted.

King has been with Impact since February of 2022, when he debuted as part of the Honor No More stable. He had a run as Impact Digital Media Champion and teamed with Sheldon Jean for most of 2023. The report notes that he effectively finished up with the company at Impact’s October tapings.

King has worked for ROH and CMLL for extended runs and was part of the second season of WWE’s Tough Enough back in 2022. He has appeared on a number of reality shows as well.