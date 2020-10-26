Kenny Omega Scheduled To Defend AAA Mega Championship vs. Laredo Kid At TripleMania 28

While Kenny Omega is currently focused on the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, he already has a future match scheduled for outside of the promotion.

According to LuchaBlog on Twitter (h/t Fightful), AAA announced during today’s TripleMania 28 press conference that Omega is set to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at the show.

The promotion did not announce when TripleMania would be held, but AAA’s current plan is to run it in December at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Obviously, there are plenty of unknowns as to whether that will happen, as the country must reach a certain level in its health code or AAA must get government permission to hold the event.

Other matches currently announced for TripleMania 28 were Chessman vs. Pagano in a Hair vs. Hair Match and Aracno and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Purpura and Venenoide.