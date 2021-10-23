wrestling / News
Kenny Omega and Don Callis Take Shots At Glenn Gilbertti Over Ratings Comments
Glenn Gilbertti, aka Disco Inferno back in the WCW days, recently took a shot at Dave Meltzer over the way he reports TV ratings. Meltzer explained to someone online that he was told by TV advertisers that 18-49 is the number that matters, which is why he changed his reporting a few years ago.
Gilbertti wrote: ““People in advertising”. Sounds like solid sourcing.”
F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez replied: “Brother what are those Top 50 cable charts sorted by?”
Lance Storm added: “Dude, this is worse than responding to the people Dave does.‘
Don Callis chimed in and insulted Gilbertti, writing: “Glenn is a professional blithering idiot . Without the internet he’s the crazy guy on the corner ranting at pedestrians.”
Omega said: “Don’t forget that he’s also a bitch.”
