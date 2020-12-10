wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Asks Fans Why Their Favorites Don’t Move The Needle
In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega leaned more into his new heel persona by asking fans why their ‘favorites’ didn’t ‘move the needle’. Omega completely turned heel on last week’s AEW Dynamite by cheating to beat Jon Moxley with the help of Don Callis.
He wrote: “After tonight there’s something really bothering me. A question I wish I knew the answer to… Why do all of your favorites completely fail to move the needle? I feel bad for you guys.”
Omega has a right to brag, as his appearance for Impact Wrestling gave the show its best ratings in two years.
