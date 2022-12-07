wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Comments on The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team by PWI
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos were recently named the best tag team of 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The news has had the industry buzzing, and even AEW star Kenny Omega has chimed in.
Omega wrote on the news, “Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn! Congrats!” Meanwhile, Sami Zayn later responded, “Right you are, my dawg.” You can view that exchange below.
Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn ! Congrats! https://t.co/A6zGjO2OIH
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 6, 2022
Right you are, my dawg. https://t.co/WGUPKA3XRb
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Gives Details on AEW Contract, Says Chris Jericho Requested Him For Dynamite Match
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham