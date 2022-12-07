wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Comments on The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team by PWI

December 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Usos Solo Sikoa Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos were recently named the best tag team of 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The news has had the industry buzzing, and even AEW star Kenny Omega has chimed in.

Omega wrote on the news, “Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn! Congrats!” Meanwhile, Sami Zayn later responded, “Right you are, my dawg.” You can view that exchange below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading