– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos were recently named the best tag team of 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The news has had the industry buzzing, and even AEW star Kenny Omega has chimed in.

Omega wrote on the news, “Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn! Congrats!” Meanwhile, Sami Zayn later responded, “Right you are, my dawg.” You can view that exchange below.

Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn ! Congrats! https://t.co/A6zGjO2OIH — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 6, 2022