Kenny Omega Earns AEW World Title Shot At Full Gear (Pics, Video)
After weeks of a title eliminator tournament, Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the finals at AEW Full Gear. The two had a back and forth match which ended when Omega hit the One-Winged Angel to secure the win. Prior to the finals, Omega defeated Sonny Kiss and Penta El Zero M, while Page defeated Colt Cabana and Wardlow. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
