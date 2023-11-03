Kenny Omega Hopes To Keep Working in Gaming and Anime Once He’s Finished Wrestling

In a recent Busted Open interview, AEW’s Kenny Omega explained his mindset regarding his work in video games and anime, such as Netflix’s new Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series (per Fightful). According to Omega, once he has to conclude his wrestling career, he wants to keep a door open for himself to find success in the other industries. You can find a highlight from Omega and listen to the latest podcast episode below.

On crossing over to perform in other fields: “Getting involved in things like this is something I really wanted to do, so I try to stay active in the anime and video game world. We’ve had a lot of success with great crossover production. It’s a great thing to know that when wrestling can’t be there anymore for me, I will possibly have a presence within that world.”