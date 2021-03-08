wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Defeats Jon Moxley in Barbed Wire Exploding Deathmatch at AEW Revolution (Highlights)
The main event of AEW Revolution saw Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley beat themselves bloody in a barbed wire exploding deathmatch, through the wire had the bigger bang. Omega retained the AEW World Title by pinning Moxley after a One Winged Angel through a chair after the Good Brothers came down to help Omega.
After the match, Omega and the Brothers continued to beat Moxley and left him in the ring as the bombs were set to go off around the ring. Eddie Kingston ran in to cover Moxley, through the special effect of the bombs exploding, shall we say, left something to be desired.
You can check out pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
.@KennyOmegamanX is ready for battle! #AEWRevolution



Folks, that's Jon By God Moxley out there. #AEWRevolution



Good luck, Bryce.

Mox has been blinded, and @KennyOmegamanX has struck first! #AEWRevolution



It's been a disastrous night for Moxley, but everything's gone perfectly according to plan for @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWRevolution



Omega gets a little overconfident, and @JonMoxley makes sure he pay the price! #AEWRevolution



.@JonMoxley had to think fast to break the count!


Hey champ, welcome to @JonMoxley's world! #AEWRevolution



.@JonMoxley takes Omega for a ride! #AEWRevolution



An exploding barbed wire bat to the face of @JonMoxley!


.@JonMoxley couldn't kick out of the One Winged Angel, but kicks the rope to break up @KennyOmegamanX's cover! #AEWRevolution



He and Mox have had their issues, but deep down, @MadKing1981 is still a good dude. #AEWRevolution



