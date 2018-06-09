wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada Comment On Title Match, Full Dominion Post-Show
– Both Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada commented on Omega’s NJPW World title win at Dominion earlier today.
Changing the world (together). A new story begins. @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @ibushi_kota #njdomininon #GoldenElite
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 9, 2018
GOLDEN ELITE shirts now available! https://t.co/i1xtEBKEqC pic.twitter.com/OAVkWdglOP
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 9, 2018
ありがとうIWGP。
ありがとうみんな。
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) June 9, 2018
– Here is the full post-show for Dominion, featuring Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.