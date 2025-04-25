Kenny Omega Says Kidd Bandit Is Special: ‘You Want To Cheer For Them’

Kenny Omega is a big fan of Kidd Bandit’s, praising the independent star as “real special.” Omega took some time to praise Bandit on a Twitch stream, noting that they have the X factor that makes people want to cheer for them.

“Kidd Bandit is real special, for sure,” Omega said (per Fightful). “They have that unknown quality where you watch an athlete and you want to cheer for them, which is very important. You can’t explain it and it has nothing to do with the moves that they do, it’s not a catchphrase, it’s just the je ne sais quoi. ‘I don’t know what it is, but something attracted me to this person and I want to cheer for them.’”

He continued, “You can’t pay for that in wrestling. Things like that is lighting in a bottle and you have to take advantage of that anytime you can find that.”

Bandit made their return to the ring in March after a lengthy hiatus and competed against Zack Sabre Jr. at GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10.