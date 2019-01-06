Kenny Omega Says He’s Leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling

Kenny Omega’s days in NJPW are done for now. Omega announced on Sunday that he is leaving the company, with his likely next move either being WWE or AEW.

Omega told Tokyo Sports that he’s leaving because of his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi, saying, “I take full responsibility for the loss. There is no real place for me to fit, so it’s best for me not to be in (NJPW). I can’t be there working under Tanahashi. I don’t think he’s surpassed me, don’t think he’s better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan.”

The article noted that Omega’s next move is mostly likely WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Omega has close ties to his Elite brethren in AEW, though WWE is said to be trying “everything they can” to sign Omega and have given him a “fantastic” offer.