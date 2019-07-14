wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Mocks The Usos and Xavier Woods’ Gaming Skills, Travis Banks Is Profiled, Tajiri Wrestling For Pro Wrestling Malta

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega

– Kenny Omega recently took a lighthearted shot at The Usos and Xavier Woods at the Apex Legends Pro-AM tournament. As we noted yesterday, Jimmy Uso was the eventual winner, so maybe it wasn’t amateur hour after all.

The Otago Daily Times has a profile on Travis Banks.

– Meanwhile, The Independent has a story about Tajiri competing for Pro Wrestling Malta.

