wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Mocks The Usos and Xavier Woods’ Gaming Skills, Travis Banks Is Profiled, Tajiri Wrestling For Pro Wrestling Malta
July 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega recently took a lighthearted shot at The Usos and Xavier Woods at the Apex Legends Pro-AM tournament. As we noted yesterday, Jimmy Uso was the eventual winner, so maybe it wasn’t amateur hour after all.
– The Otago Daily Times has a profile on Travis Banks.
– Meanwhile, The Independent has a story about Tajiri competing for Pro Wrestling Malta.
