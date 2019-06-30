wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Praises Crowd at Fyter Fest, Post-Fyter Fest Scrum Interviews
– AEW talent and executive Kenny Omega shared a tweet earlier today coming off of last night’s Fyter Fest event. He also promoted the CEO Gaming convention, which is still happening today in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Omega wrote, “Still buzzing from #FyterFest . One of the most electric crowds I’ve performed in front of in recent memory. For those hanging out in Daytona Beach, @CEOGaming still has more on the gaming front today. Come down and have some fun!” You can check out that tweet from Kenny Omega below.
Still buzzing from #FyterFest . One of the most electric crowds I’ve performed in front of in recent memory. For those hanging out in Daytona Beach, @CEOGaming still has more on the gaming front today. Come down and have some fun!
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 30, 2019
– Chris Van Vliet released some additional post-show interview scrums with AEW stars following last night’s Fyter Fest event. You can check out the ones with Allie & Jungle Boy and also Nyla Rose below.
