AEW News: Kenny Omega Recalls G1 Climax 28 Match With Tomohiro Ishii, Khan Family’s Football Club Returns to Premier League
– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter to recall his G1 Climax 28 match against Tomohiro Ishii on the match’s two-year anniversary. Ishii beat Omega, then the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, in the match.
Omega posted:
One of the most physical G1 matches I’ve ever been involved in. Spent 1h 45 minutes after the match at the local hospital getting my lip reconstructed. I’d post pictures, but that’s just gross. https://t.co/rntmsOZjcy
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 4, 2020
– Tony Khan posted to Twitter to congratulate the Fulham FC’s playoff win, which brought them back into the Premier League. The Khan family owns the professional football club, which was relegated down to the EFL in April of 2019:
On transfer deadline day, I looked at @Big_Hec35, held up my Premier League promotion medal & said if you sign with this club, you’ll win it too. He just did & so did our entire squad & staff, 2nd for a lot of us. One of the best days of my life. Love this squad. Come on Fulham!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 4, 2020
Thank you @FulhamFC supporters worldwide, thank you so much to the squad & staff for today’s win. I love being an owner but being your Director of Football/Sporting Director/GM is my favorite role in life. I love the people at this Club. What a day! Thank you all. Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/l7TZe8YvP2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 4, 2020
