AEW News: Kenny Omega Recalls G1 Climax 28 Match With Tomohiro Ishii, Khan Family’s Football Club Returns to Premier League

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter to recall his G1 Climax 28 match against Tomohiro Ishii on the match’s two-year anniversary. Ishii beat Omega, then the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, in the match.

Omega posted:

– Tony Khan posted to Twitter to congratulate the Fulham FC’s playoff win, which brought them back into the Premier League. The Khan family owns the professional football club, which was relegated down to the EFL in April of 2019:

