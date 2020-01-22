Kenny Omega Teases Six-Man Tag Titles For AEW, Says Tournament Could Happen On Jericho Cruise

– During the taping for AEW Dynamite yesterday on Chris Jericho’s cruise, there was a dark match featuring Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. SCU. The Elite won the match and after it was over, Omega teased AEW creating six-man tag team titles. He then said that a possible tournament for the belts could happen on next year’s edition of the Cruise, which happens between February 1-5. As we previously noted, Cody has said that Dynamite will air live from the cruise on February 3, 2021.