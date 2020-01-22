Cody Announces AEW Dynamite Will Be Live From Jericho Cruise Next Year

Fightful reports that after the AEW Dynamite taping on the Chris Jericho cruise yesterday, Cody announced that Dynamite will be live from the cruise on Februray 3, 2021. This will be right in the middle of the scheduled dates, as the cruise sails from February 1-5. It will depart Miami and go to Grand Bahama Island before heading back to Miami.

As for how they are handling the taping this year, it was previously reported that two master tapes are being flown on two different planes to be delivered to TNT. This will prevent something like weather from delaying the broadcast tonight.