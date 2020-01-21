wrestling / News
Details on How AEW Will Deliver Tapes From Jericho Cruise For Dynamite
– AEW will be going through some hoops to make sure that the tapes for this week’s Dynamite get to TNT from the Jericho Cruise. Wrestling Observer Live reports that AEW will be filming two master tapes of matches for Dynamite today, and that those tapes will be flown to TNT in Atlanta on two separate airplanes. This is being done in order to make sure they avoid potential concerns that either of the flights run into issues getting back into the US in time for Wednesday’s episodes.
Announced for the show so far is:
* #1 Contender’s Match: Jon Moxley vs. PAC
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Jurassic Express
* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly
* MJF vs. Joey Janela
