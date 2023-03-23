wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Thanks AAA Following Match With El Hijo Del Vikingo On AEW Dynamite

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega El Hijo Del Vikingo AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega battled El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to thank AAA after the match. Omega defeated Vikingo, the AAA Mega Champion, in a 17-minute main event match on Wednesday’s show and the Elite member posted to Twitter after the show.

Omega wrote:

“Wrestling fans,

Meet, Vikingo.

Prayers to the Bucks.

Thank you for the opportunity @luchalibreaaa and for the beauty of Lucha Libre.”

