Kenny Omega Thanks AAA Following Match With El Hijo Del Vikingo On AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega battled El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to thank AAA after the match. Omega defeated Vikingo, the AAA Mega Champion, in a 17-minute main event match on Wednesday’s show and the Elite member posted to Twitter after the show.

Omega wrote:

“Wrestling fans, Meet, Vikingo. Prayers to the Bucks. Thank you for the opportunity @luchalibreaaa and for the beauty of Lucha Libre.”