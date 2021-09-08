Kenny Omega Tops PWI 500 For the Second Time Ever

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500, the second time he’s done so. Omega first topped the list in 2018.

The PWI 500 ranks the top 500 male wrestlers from the period of July 1, 2020 to June 20, 2021. Last year’s top ten featured Jon Moxley at #1, followed by Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Drew McIntyre, Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles.

The rest of this year’s list has not been revealed at this time. You can pre-order the issue here.