Kenny Omega vs. Fenix Title Match Set for AAA Heroes Inmortalex XIII Card Next Month, Updated Lineup

– AEW’s Kenny Omega is going to face Fenix later next month in AAA for the AAA Mega Championship. The match will be held at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII. The event is scheduled for October 19 at Coliseo La Concordia in Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico. Here’s the updated lineup for the card (via Fightful):

* Steel Cage Match: Psycho Clown and Rey Escorpion vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and Averno vs. Pentagon Jr. and Texano Jr. vs. Pagano and Chessman

* AAA Mega Championship: Fenix vs. Kenny Omega

* Antonio Pena Cup: Aerostar, Laredo Kid, Murder Clown, Myzteziz Jr., Dragon Bane, Dave The Clown, Monster Clown, La Hiedra, Faby Apache, La Parka Negra

* Octagon Jr., Puma King, Dinastia vs. Abismo Negro Jr., Arez, Super Fly

* AAA Latin American Championship: Drago vs. Daga

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship: Lady Maravilla and Villano III Jr. vs. Chik Tormenta and Latigo vs. Nino Hamburguesa and Big Mami

* Lady Shani, Octagoncito, Argenis and Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Vanilla, Demus, Mamba and Australian Suicide