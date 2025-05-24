Kenny Omega Says He Sometimes Wonders How Bill DeMott Is Doing

Kenny Omega has been outspoken about his poor treatment at the hands of Bill DeMott in DSW in the mid ’00s, and he says he wonders sometimes about how DeMott is doing. Omega previously spoke up about DeMott, who was released from WWE in 2007, and again in 2015 over allegations of mistreatment. Omega spoke on a recent Twitch stream about DeMott when someone asked if everyone calls him Kenny.

“Somehow, that name survived all throughout my life,” Omega said (per Fightful). “Even when I was able to go to developmental, I was somehow able to cook up a story to allow myself to be Kenny Omega. I also think they allowed me to remain Kenny Omega because Bill DeMott at that point was kind of like, ‘I’m gonna make sure you never get called up anyway so you can do whatever the f**k you want.’ ‘Cool, Kenny Omega it is, brah. It’s all good.’ Sometimes I wonder how Bill is doing and what’s happening with him. I would love to speak with him again, shake his hand. I always had a theory that he was just trying to continue the character that he was famous for on Tough Enough.”

He continued, “I do think Bill DeMott, the man, the person, he’s probably a nice guy. He’s probably funny. Probably. He said some funny things sometimes. You could say he said things that are humorous. That’s the best I got [laughs]. No, I would love to shake his hand. I honestly mean that he allowed me to build a lot of character. Character that I never would have been able to build, character that I wouldn’t have been able to allow me to survive the environment and the American Indies. He toughened us up, allowed for me to develop a palette to eat s**t on a daily basis over and over again, get the f**k beaten out of me on a daily basis over and over again. Be told that you’re nothing, that you’ll never be anything, that you’re not good enough, that everything you do is wrong, that you suck, but he taught me, through that, if you can endure that, you emerge as a better person, a tougher person. For that, I would love to shake his hand or buy him a meal or whatever. Have a fun conversation with him.”

In addition to Omega, a number of wrestlers accused DeMott of various forms of misconduct including Kevin Matthews, Ivelisse Vélez, Bryan Myers, Briley Pierce, Brandon Traven, Derrick Bateman, and Terra Calaway.