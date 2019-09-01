wrestling / News
KENTA Hospitalized After NJPW Royal Quest
August 31, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, KENTA defeated Tomohiro Ishii at tonight’s NJPW Royal Quest to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. However, it appears KENTA had to go to the hospital after the event according to a tweet he shared later on.
KENTA wrote, “This is the best way to start as NEVER CHAMP in the hospital. I’m totally fine. Thank you for booing me London. #RoyalQuest #KENTA #G2S” You can read KENTA’s tweet below.
This is the best way to start as NEVER CHAMP in the hospital
I’m totally fine
Thank you for booing me London #RoyalQuest #KENTA #G2S
— KENTA (@KENTAG2S) September 1, 2019
