KENTA Wins NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Royal Quest (Pics, Video)

– The NEVER Openweight Championship has found a new owner, with KENTA winning the championship at NJPW Royal Quest. KENTA defeated Tomohiro Ishii at the show on Saturday to take home the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is KENTA’s first run with the championship, and ends Ishii’s fifth run at 83 days. He won the championship from Taichi at Wrestling Dontaku 2019 in May.