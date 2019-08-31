wrestling / News
KENTA Wins NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Royal Quest (Pics, Video)
– The NEVER Openweight Championship has found a new owner, with KENTA winning the championship at NJPW Royal Quest. KENTA defeated Tomohiro Ishii at the show on Saturday to take home the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is KENTA’s first run with the championship, and ends Ishii’s fifth run at 83 days. He won the championship from Taichi at Wrestling Dontaku 2019 in May.
The Never Openweight Championship Match.
Tomohiro Ishii v KENTA
Massive Heat for KENTA on Entrance#njpw #RoyalQuest pic.twitter.com/L4CGwTG4nA
— JayCaulls (@JayCaulls) August 31, 2019
Kenta is the new NEVER Openweight Champion.@njpwglobal #RoyalQuest pic.twitter.com/bW3moJqoSL
— Just_Zak (@ZakJustSweeps) August 31, 2019
NEW #NEVER openweight champion 🦉 #Kenta #RoyalQuest @BrainbustaRadio @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/rs48BVVE0o
— Ω Omega Luke (@Omega_Luke) August 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Giving Sting a Vulture in 1997, How the Segment Went Wrong
- Bruce Prichard On Whether Steve Austin Was Difficult to Work With in 1999, Austin Not Wanting to Do Match With Billy Gunn
- Pics From Starrcast III: Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, Allie & Rosemary, More
- Dean Malenko Starrcast III Panel Report: Malenko on His Friendship With Chris Benoit, Why He Left WWE, Vince McMahon Having a Very Compassionate Side