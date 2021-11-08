KENTA Says It’s Time To Put CM Punk To Sleep

After winning the IWGP United States Championship from Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA called out AEW’s CM Punk.

He said: “I am the new IWGP United States Champion! I don’t know if you guys remember what I said when I came to New Japan in 2019. I said I’m here to prove who I am. After three years, I finally prove who the fuck I am, baby. I’m the United States Champion. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to happen or not, but I just want to entertain you guys. I want to give you guys a home. Hey CM Punk! I’m ready to put you (to) sleep. Officially new IWGP United States Champion.”