wrestling / News
KENTA Says It’s Time To Put CM Punk To Sleep
After winning the IWGP United States Championship from Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA called out AEW’s CM Punk.
He said: “I am the new IWGP United States Champion! I don’t know if you guys remember what I said when I came to New Japan in 2019. I said I’m here to prove who I am. After three years, I finally prove who the fuck I am, baby. I’m the United States Champion. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to happen or not, but I just want to entertain you guys. I want to give you guys a home. Hey CM Punk! I’m ready to put you (to) sleep. Officially new IWGP United States Champion.”
"POWER STRUGGELE" November 6th, 2021 Backstage comments!
🔻WATCH FREE🔻https://t.co/dLB4yxEwGp
🔺視聴無料🔺
11/6(土) POWER STRUGGELE のBSコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中！
.@KENTAG2S #njpst #njpw pic.twitter.com/jtTzGfjrfu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Latest WWE Releases, Creative Plans for Nia Jax, Eva Marie and Others
- Tony Khan Addresses Interest in Latest Wave of WWE Cuts for AEW Roster
- Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut
- Chris Jericho Recalls Planning For 2016 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Shutting Down Talent Argument