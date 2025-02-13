wrestling / News
KENTA Signs Contract With Pro Wrestling NOAH
February 12, 2025 | Posted by
KENTA is officially signed with Pro Wrestling NOAH. NOAH held a press conference on Wednesday where Naomichi Marufuji announced with KENTA that the latter had signed a deal with the company.
KENTA was previously signed with NJPW, having joined that company after he exited WWE. He was part of NOAH’s show on February 11th.
#BREAKING KENTA has officially rejoined NOAH‼️
Executive Vice President @noah_marufuji_ said: “KENTA has officially signed a contract with Pro Wrestling NOAH and will be rejoining the company as a wrestler."@KENTAG2S #noah_ghcpic.twitter.com/3ThkNNWLT6
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) February 13, 2025
