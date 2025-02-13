wrestling / News

KENTA Signs Contract With Pro Wrestling NOAH

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KENTA Pro Wrestling NOAH Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

KENTA is officially signed with Pro Wrestling NOAH. NOAH held a press conference on Wednesday where Naomichi Marufuji announced with KENTA that the latter had signed a deal with the company.

KENTA was previously signed with NJPW, having joined that company after he exited WWE. He was part of NOAH’s show on February 11th.

