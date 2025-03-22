wrestling / News

KENTA vs. OZAWA GHC Title Bout Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Memorial Voyage 2025

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pro Wrestling NOAH Memorial Voyage - Ozawa vs KENTA Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

– Pro Wrestling NOAH announced a huge GHC Heavyweight Championship bout for NOAH Memorial Voyage 2025. Former GHC Heavyweight Champion KENTA will challenge reigning champion OZAWA for the title on May 5, 2025.

This will be KENTA’s first time wrestling for the GHC Heavyweight Championship in 11 years. KENTA previously held the title 343 days, winning it in January 2013 before losing it in January 2014 to Takeshi Morishima.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Memorial Voyage 2025 will be held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

