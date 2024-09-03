KENTA vs. TJP Opera Cup Match Set for MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling announced a new matchup for MLW Fightland set for later this month. KENTA will face TJP in the semifinals of the Opera Cup tournament at the event. It will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW today announced KENTA vs. TJP in the 2024 Opera Cup Semi-Finals at MLW FIGHTLAND’24 on Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

The storied Opera Cup continues with the semi-finals and finals at MLW FIGHTLAND. Highlighting the evening will be a high-stakes showdown between KENTA and TJP in the semi-finals, with the winner advancing to the prestigious 2024 Opera Cup Finals later that night.

KENTA, known for his hard-hitting strong style and relentless attacks, has been on a tear in his first-ever Opera Cup, defeating AKIRA in a thrilling quarterfinals match. With significant momentum on his side, KENTA looks to continue his extraordinary tournament run as he sets his sights on the coveted antique Opera Cup trophy.

TJP, no stranger to the Opera Cup, brings a blend of high-flying and technical prowess that makes him a dangerous opponent for any competitor. A finalist in the 2021 Opera Cup, TJP entered the 2024 tournament as an alternate, replacing Davey Boy Smith Jr., and has already made waves by toppling “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in the quarterfinals. With the ability to adapt his game to any situation, TJP is determined to finally seize the trophy that eluded him in his last finals appearance.

The winner of this highly anticipated semi-final clash will face either Místico or Bad Dude Tito Escondido in the finals that same day night, making the road to the Opera Cup a true test of endurance and skill.

Fans can expect nothing short of a strong style symphony as KENTA’s powerful strikes collide with TJP’s versatile offense.

The Opera Cup, the oldest tournament in professional wrestling, dates back to the 1880s when it was originally contested in grand opera houses. After a 70-year hiatus, the tournament returned in 2019 and has since become an annual showcase of the best wrestling talent MLW has to offer. As competitors vie for the prestigious antique Opera Cup trophy, the question remains: Who will etch their name into the history books and claim one of wrestling’s most revered prizes?

