Kerry Morton On Facing nZo In the Ring, Earning His Respect

Kerry Morton is a busy guy on the independents, and he recently recalled his match with nZo and how he earned the WWE alumnus’ respect. Morton, who is the son of Ricky Morton, spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On his matches with nZo: “Enzo and I, we’ve had our battles. I’m not afraid to smack the hell out of him and he kinda knows that. He’s not afraid to smack the hell out of me either. I think that’s why he likes me. Because quote unquote, he said, ‘Kid, you got balls out there,’ and I said, ‘Thanks, man. I appreciate it.’ He’s like, ‘I never wrestled someone that I called a spot to in the ring and he said, ‘No.’ He calls up to me and I’m like, ‘Enzo, that’s a little crazy.’ It was, he said, ‘I’m gonna go to the top rope, turn around and catch me. Alright, cool?’ I looked at him and just said, ‘No. Keep me in the headlock.’ He kicked the shit out of me after that. But, like I said, I’m just looking out for my best interest because in the heat of the moment, a building was so hot. I can’t exaggerate, it was so hot. We’re all sweating the hell out of each other. We’re going twenty minutes.”

On almost having a rematch with him: “Legit, it’s an army and it’s jam packed, they all came to watch Enzo. It was my first moniker playing a heel. I just told him, ‘No. We’re not doing that, damnit.’ So he told me I had balls. He likes me. I’m fortunate. I was actually going to wrestle Enzo, June 11th at ASW in West Virginia for Steve New and Gary Damron. They’re a great promotion in a great state. Unfortunately, NWA called and that’s my obligation, so I said, ‘Hey guys, I have to make this appearance, but I really, really am bummed out I can’t be there. But I’ll make it up to you.'”